What an epidemiologist thinks Victoria should do as COVID-19 cases grow

With 11 COVID-19 cases detected in Victoria yesterday, there’s growing talk a lockdown will be announced in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Public health physician and epidemiologist at Monash University, Associate Professor James Trauer, says it’s likely that’s a necessary measure.

“What, I think, we should do is reimpose restrictions and try to eliminate again,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That’s really, I think, what the state government’s approach has been. It’s not what the national strategy that was released two weeks ago says, but I think it’s what we’re doing.

“We do just need to go hard and go early.”

If Victoria quashes the current outbreak, Associate Professor Trauer says red zone permits need to be re-examined.

“If we do get back to elimination we’ve really got to look at our red zone permits in general,” he said.

