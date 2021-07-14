3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What an epidemiologist thinks Victoria..

What an epidemiologist thinks Victoria should do as COVID-19 cases grow

9 seconds ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for What an epidemiologist thinks Victoria should do as COVID-19 cases grow

With 11 COVID-19 cases detected in Victoria yesterday, there’s growing talk a lockdown will be announced in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Public health physician and epidemiologist at Monash University, Associate Professor James Trauer, says it’s likely that’s a necessary measure.

“What, I think, we should do is reimpose restrictions and try to eliminate again,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That’s really, I think, what the state government’s approach has been. It’s not what the national strategy that was released two weeks ago says, but I think it’s what we’re doing.

“We do just need to go hard and go early.”

If Victoria quashes the current outbreak, Associate Professor Trauer says red zone permits need to be re-examined.

“If we do get back to elimination we’ve really got to look at our red zone permits in general,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more on what an epidemiologist thinks Victoria should do now

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332