What Anthony Albanese ‘can’t comprehend’ about Scott Morrison’s holiday

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the Prime Minister only has himself and his office to blame for the criticism that’s surrounded his holiday.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Mr Albanese refused to be drawn on whether Scott Morrison should have gone on holiday.

“It’s a decision for him,” he said.

But he said he “couldn’t comprehend” the secrecy around his trip.

“I certainly think it wasn’t wise to essentially make it into a mystery as to whether he was on leave, or not,” Mr Albanese said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

PIC: (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)