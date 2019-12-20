3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What Anthony Albanese ‘can’t..

What Anthony Albanese ‘can’t comprehend’ about Scott Morrison’s holiday

4 hours ago
3aw drive

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the Prime Minister only has himself and his office to blame for the criticism that’s surrounded his holiday.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Mr Albanese refused to be drawn on whether Scott Morrison should have gone on holiday.

“It’s a decision for him,” he said.

But he said he “couldn’t comprehend” the secrecy around his trip.

“I certainly think it wasn’t wise to essentially make it into a mystery as to whether he was on leave, or not,” Mr Albanese said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

PIC: (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.