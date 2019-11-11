3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What are the essentials to a quality country pub?

3 hours ago
Ross and John

Ross Stevenson had a question on Monday morning.

“What are the essentials to a good country pub? Because I read on the weekend I’ve bought one,” the 3AW Breakfast host said with a laugh on Monday.

“Sadly, it’s not true.”

Ross had been linked with buying Birregurra’s Royal Mail Hotel.

But, nevertheless, it sparked a HUGE reaction on the talk back line.

Some of the more popular suggestions included;

  • An open fire in winter.
  • Carlton Draught must be on tap.
  • Seven ounce glasses must be available.
  • There must be a happy hour.
  • The owner/publican MUST work or be there.
  • The chicken parmigiana must be $25 or less.
  • There must be a social club, punters club and raffles.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and John
FoodLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332