What are the essentials to a quality country pub?
Ross Stevenson had a question on Monday morning.
“What are the essentials to a good country pub? Because I read on the weekend I’ve bought one,” the 3AW Breakfast host said with a laugh on Monday.
“Sadly, it’s not true.”
Ross had been linked with buying Birregurra’s Royal Mail Hotel.
But, nevertheless, it sparked a HUGE reaction on the talk back line.
Some of the more popular suggestions included;
- An open fire in winter.
- Carlton Draught must be on tap.
- Seven ounce glasses must be available.
- There must be a happy hour.
- The owner/publican MUST work or be there.
- The chicken parmigiana must be $25 or less.
- There must be a social club, punters club and raffles.
