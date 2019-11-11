What are the essentials to a quality country pub?

Ross Stevenson had a question on Monday morning.

“What are the essentials to a good country pub? Because I read on the weekend I’ve bought one,” the 3AW Breakfast host said with a laugh on Monday.

“Sadly, it’s not true.”

Ross had been linked with buying Birregurra’s Royal Mail Hotel.

But, nevertheless, it sparked a HUGE reaction on the talk back line.

Some of the more popular suggestions included;

An open fire in winter.

Carlton Draught must be on tap.

Seven ounce glasses must be available.

There must be a happy hour.

The owner/publican MUST work or be there.

The chicken parmigiana must be $25 or less.

There must be a social club, punters club and raffles.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast