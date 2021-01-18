3AW
What Australians spent their money on in 2020

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
With international travel off the cards for most of 2020, Australians shifted their spending to the home.

Chairman of Harvey Norman, Gerry Harvey, says spending on electronics, furniture and other home equipment skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” he told Ross and Russel.

Other electronics retailers recorded similar booms, with JB Hi-Fi online sale jumping 161 per cent in the six months to December.

But Mr Harvey says Australia isn’t the only place where there’s been a boom on electronics and home spending.

There are also Harvey Norman stores in New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia and Croatia, and Mr Harvey says there’s been a similar boom across the board.

“We’re in eight different countries and the same thing is happening in all of those countries,” he said.

“It’s happening right across the world.”

