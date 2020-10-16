What business leaders expect (and want) from Sunday’s announcement

Victoria’s business and hospitality leaders have told Neil Mitchell what they want (but expect) from Sunday’s easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“I’m expecting every business owner will know when they can get back to work,” Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Neil Mitchell.

“What we’ve wanted and what’s occurred have sometimes been two different things.”

Wes Lambert, the CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, said industry confidence had “never been lower” and the roadmap out of lockdown must be amended to give restaurants and pubs a reason to re-open.

“There is no other option,” he said.

Other businesses are also feeling adequately prepared.

“We’ve been ready for quite a while now,” Joey Scandizzo, who owns 10 hairdressing salons, told Neil Mitchell.

