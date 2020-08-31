What businesses are hoping Victoria’s reopening plan will provide

Industry groups are engaged in talks with the state government to shape Victoria’s business reopening plan, and an industry leader says certainty for businesses is the key to avoiding unnecessary business closures.

Australian Industry Group’s Victorian Director, Tim Piper, said the plan is critical because “industry is really on its knees”.

Mr Piper said business leaders are desperate to avoid another round of severe COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We’ve got to be wary of health issues, and we’re conscious of lives before livelihood, that’s the way it has to be,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But, at the same time, you really must start to reopen otherwise the longer term ramifications for the economy, for Victoria especially, are going to be quite significant.”

He said certainty for businesses must be at the forefront of the plan, or there will be more business closures.

“We need to make sure we have confidence for industry,” he said.

“We also need to be recognising how industry can be supported.”

Industry leaders met with Industry Support and Recovery Minister Martin Pakula to discuss the reopening plan last night.

Today, different sectors are meeting to consult on the reopening plan.

The state government has flagged a traffic light system will be used to determine which businesses can open and the level of restrictions they will be subjected to.

The Premier will announce Victoria’s reopening plan on Sunday.

