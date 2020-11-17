Why the AMA is concerned about the national COVID-19 reopening plan

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is calling on the federal government to abandon the final step of its national COVID-19 reopening plan.

The final step, which is expected to come into force before Christmas, would permit large gatherings and a mass return to workplaces.

But the AMA is concerned low testing rates and failure to adhere to social distancing may mean that step could lead to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

“We just think it’s a step too far and, first up, exposes the population to the possibility of a rapid spread of a very infectious disease,” AMA vice president Dr Chris Moy, told Ross and Russel.

“(It) also gets the community into a complacent mode.”

