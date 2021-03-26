3AW
What ‘concerns’ this gender equality advocate

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for What ‘concerns’ this gender equality advocate

A gender equality advocate says she’s worried some men may become alienated by the “mob mentality” developing against their gender and it will only further the struggles and issues women face when it comes to equality.

“It is something that concerns me,” Libby Lyons, the director of the workplace gender equality agency, told Neil Mitchell.

“If men are now fearing speaking up and calling out poor behaviour when they see it, particularly in the work place, then the situation will get worse, it won’t get better.”

She said “balance” was needed.

“I think there are a lot of angry women around, there are a lot of angry men around, too,” Libby Lyons said.

She said she supported gender “targets” over quotas and said a school which asked all male students to stand up in an assembly and apologise for their gender had made a mistake.

“Most of the boys that were standing probably didn’t have a clue what it was all about,” Libby Lyons said.

“What we need is decent discussions around respecting each other and being kind to each other.”

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
