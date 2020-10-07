3AW
What concerns Tom Elliott about the federal budget

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Business Featured

Tom Elliott says he’s concerned the federal budget has made a lot of assumptions about the state of the world and Australia in the coming months.

“It assumes, for example, there will be a workable, widespread, vaccine sometime next year,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

“That’s great, but what if we don’t? Do we have a Plan B?

“The budget also assumes that state borders will re-open in the next couple of months.

“Well, what if they don’t?”

Tom’s concerns didn’t stop there.

