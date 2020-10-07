What concerns Tom Elliott about the federal budget
Tom Elliott says he’s concerned the federal budget has made a lot of assumptions about the state of the world and Australia in the coming months.
“It assumes, for example, there will be a workable, widespread, vaccine sometime next year,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.
“That’s great, but what if we don’t? Do we have a Plan B?
“The budget also assumes that state borders will re-open in the next couple of months.
“Well, what if they don’t?”
Tom’s concerns didn’t stop there.
Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s analysis