What concerns Tom Elliott about the latest hotel quarantine inquiry development

Tom Elliott says he fears the hotel quarantine inquiry is losing relevance by the day and its findings will be “buried” in the Christmas rush.

It comes after it was revealed the final report would now be handed down on December 21.

“If you want to bury a story in this country, releasing it a day or two before Christmas is absolutely the best way to do it,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

“I feared it will be buried in the Christmas rush and none of the main players, who have all had this amazing bout of collective amnesia, will be called back in to answer questions.”

