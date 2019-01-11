What do people care about most when they’re on their deathbed?

When a person is at the final stages of their life, what do they think about?

“Now I know this sounds like a bit of a heavy thing to talk about, but it’s actually not so much the dying it’s about the living,” says Ross Greenwood.

Palliative Care Australia President Doctor Jane Fisher says most people won’t talk about their feelings because they don’t want to be a burden.

“Unfortanley we live in a bit of a society where we actually don’t encourage people to talk about death, talk about what it is that’s really important to them.

“Often there’s really practical things that people are worrying about in terms of finances, work… and once again, if we don’t talk about it, we can’t help to try and resolve some of those things.”

