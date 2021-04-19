What drives Patrick Cronin’s parents to share his story, five years on from his tragic death

Sunday marked the five-year anniversary of the death of Pat Cronin, who was assaulted in a Diamond Creek pub.

The Pat Cronin Foundation was launched after his death to raise awareness and help prevent similar incidents.

Matt Cronin, Pat’s father, told Neil Mitchell unfortunately attacks like this are still happening and believes educating is the key.

“We believe we have have (had some success), we started in our little corner of the world in Melbourne but we have big plans to expand right across Victoria,” he said.

“The stories we get told of how things change after people hear our story and kids hear our presentations at school.

“We get examples all the time with how attitudes have changed towards violence.

“Unfortunately the attacks are still happening, we want a society free of coward punches but we aren’t there yet.

“We need to educate the youth of our state and our country … we need to get out there and get these presentations done to schools like we are doing.”

Mr Cronin said the foundation is holding a fundraiser event in June.

Click here to find out more about the event.

