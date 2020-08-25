3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What former students have to say about Glenn Robbins’ teaching

16 seconds ago
Ross and Russel

In the early 1980s, Glenn Robbins was an emergency teacher at Strathmore High School.

Recently, former students have taken the school’s Facebook page to comment on how they found Glenn’s teaching, and they’ve got some interesting things to say about it!

“It was a bit of a free for all,” Glenn told Ross and Russel.

“I’ve got to say, it wasn’t very complimentary.

“The way they remember it is completely different to the way I remember it!”

Press PLAY below for some of the comments former students made about Glenn.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332