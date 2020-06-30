What happened to Shari? $1 million reward offered to solve 25-year-old cold case

Police are offering a $1 million reward for help solving the suspicious disappearance of 27-year-old Footscray woman more than 25 years ago.

Shari Davison hasn’t been seen since February 18, 1995 and detectives believe she met with foul play.

The night before she went missing Shari left a strip club in Dandenong at about 10.50pm with a female colleague.

The pair visited a Croydon sporting club before travelling to the Mentone Hotel and a home in Hampton, before taking a taxi to Crown Casino at about 2am.

Shari caught a taxi home to Footscray alone at about 7.40am.

She later made two phone calls from a public phone box on Ballarat Road Footscray between midday and 2pm.

One of the calls was to Shari’s employer confirming she would be at work that evening, however she never arrived.

The second call was to her boyfriend, arranging to meet him to collect personal items including her mobile phone charger.

What happened next remains a mystery, but police believe the 27-year-old was murdered.

The $50,000 reward issued for information in 2012 has been increased to $1 million as police ramp up efforts to solve the cold case.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information about the murder of Shari Davison is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au