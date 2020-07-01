What happened when 13-year-old Sly gave coaching advice to John Kennedy Snr

With the passing of Australian Rules legend John Kennedy Snr last week, John ‘Sly’ Sylvester has recounted an encounter he had with the great in the early 1970s.

Sly revealed what happened when he met John Kennedy as a 13-years-old, “after being worst on ground for the Preston Scouts”, and gave the legendary coach some coaching tips.

“You could have heard a pin drop. The only person not surprised, I think, was my own father,” Sly said.

But the coaching tips young Sly shared turned out to be VERY good advice.

“What people don’t know is I was actually his first assistant coach,” Sly joked.

Press PLAY below to hear the advice Sly gave John Kennedy.

Image (John Kennedy): Michael Dodge