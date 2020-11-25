What has driven the golf ‘boom’ in Australia this year
Golf became a particularly divisive issue during Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown this year.
But one thing can’t be argued. The sport is booming.
More than 42,000 people joined golf clubs in the 10 months to the end of October, despite the lockdown.
There’s been a 126 per cent national rise in new membership applications, mainly fuelled by young men.
David Gallichio, GM of Golf Development at Golf Australia, told Neil Mitchell the figures were incredible.
“It’s been pretty staggering,” he said.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings