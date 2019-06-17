‘What I’m appealing for here is decency’: Neil Mitchell calls for respect and compassion on assisted dying

Neil Mitchell has made an impassioned plea for all to respect the assisted dying laws and those who wish to use them.

“To the Catholic Church, to the right to life protesters, to anybody who does not agree with the euthanasia laws which begin in Victoria tomorrow, please, please, please keep some decency in this,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Don’t start picketing hospitals, don’t start abusing people who want to use this system.

“Make your point quietly, peacefully, away from the patients and their families.”

Neil criticised the Catholic Church for a number of disrespectful actions ahead of the introduction of the voluntary euthanasia laws.

“The Catholic Church has already played very ugly on this, and it’s a disgrace to them. The Sydney Archdiocese came up with a perverted and twisted set of figures last week, which said Victorians, under these laws, could be killed against their wishes,” he said.

“It was nonsense. Hurtful, destructive, dangerous nonsense.”

Today, Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, issued a statement opposing the new laws. He said Catholic hospitals and residential care organisations have committed to resist calls to be involved in assisted dying.

Neil Mitchell said the statement is concerning.

“You would hope hospitals that are taking public money are more flexible than that. If they take public money they should work within the law, and the law will, from tomorrow, allow for strictly controlled assisted dying.”

Episcopal Vicar for Life, Marriage and Family Matters, Father Tony Kerin, confirmed Catholic health providers will not offer assisted dying services.

“We will not participate and every rational person will know that we will not so they will not be approaching us for this service,” he said.

Neil Mitchell called for people on all sides of the euthanasia debate to show respect.

“What I’m appealing for here is decency,” he said.

“From the politicians; no photo opportunities, no boasting.

“From the opponents; no ugliness.

“From the supporters; no celebrations.

“I ask for decency, respect, calm, compassion.

“That’s what these laws are about. They’re about compassion to people and families facing the toughest time of their lives.”

