3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What may be driving increasingly..

What may be driving increasingly frequent COVID-19 leaks from quarantine hotels

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for What may be driving increasingly frequent COVID-19 leaks from quarantine hotels

There are growing concerns that highly infectious COVID-19 strains are fuelling more frequent leaks of the virus out of quarantine hotels.

It comes after three new cases were connected to Victoria’s quarantine program in just one week.

A woman working at one quarantine hotel, the Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport, returned a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday night.

Last week, a worker at a tennis quarantine hotel contracted the UK variant of the virus, while in another case, the UK strain of the virus jumped from a family of five to a person in the room opposite.

Infectious diseases experts believe newer, more contagious strains of the virus may explain the more frequent leaks from quarantine.

“It seems these overseas variants, especially with South Africa, the UK and now Brazil, seem to be more transmissible from an infected person to those that aren’t infected,” President of the Australasian Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Professor Malcolm Sim, told Ross and Russel.

“There’s a great deal of interest in ventilation in hotels. They were never created for this sort of purpose,” he said.

“I think we do need to look at this question of opening and closing doors, keeping that to a minimum.

“Perhaps the non-disposable respirators may be something to consider in certain situations.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332