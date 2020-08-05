What is it? The unusual tree adornment that’s puzzling Diamond Creek residents

An unusual sculpture has appeared in a tree in Diamond Creek.

It appeared about a week ago.

Dee Dee has been sent a photo of the tree adornment by a puzzled listener.

“The whole town doesn’t know or what it means,” Michael said in a message to Dee Dee.

Puzzled residents have taken to a local community Facebook page in their search for answers, but it remains a mystery!

One caller suggested it’s a reference to a John Donne poem:

For Whom The Bell Tolls No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend’s were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

What do you think? Do you know what it is?