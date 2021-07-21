3AW
What Jeff Kennett wants (and expects) to see with Crown Casino

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Former Premier Jeff Kennett says Crown must be saved for the sake of Melbourne, Victoria and Australia.

It comes after counsel assisting a royal commission in Victoria recommended Crown’s casino licence should be cancelled due to misconduct.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Mr Kennett said there was no doubt the gaming aspect of the complex had acted “reprehensibly” and should be dealt with accordingly.

But he said the hotels and restaurants must be kept at all costs.

“I’m quite sure the government will want it to continue, I certainly want it to continue, most Victorians would want it to continue and I ask people to just differentiate between the gaming and the rest of Crown,” he said.

Neil Mitchell
News
