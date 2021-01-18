What Joe Hockey finds ‘just disgraceful’ about the unrest in Washington

Security measures have been dramatically ramped up in Washington, DC ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The US capital is in lockdown with military vehicles and police barricades lining the streets.

It comes after five people died in the riots at the US Capitol earlier this month.

Former Australian ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, says it’s “just disgraceful” that rioters were able to invade the Capitol building.

“They spend $750 billion a year on national security and they couldn’t defend their own parliament!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Hockey says the riots were “a tipping point” for Donald Trump.

“It’s a game-changer in relation to the future of the Republican party,” he said.

“There are a lot of questions to answer about what happened at the Capitol building the other day.”

Image: Kent Nishimura / Getty