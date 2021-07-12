3AW
What motivates Ash Barty and makes her tick

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for What motivates Ash Barty and makes her tick

Ash Barty’s ‘mindset’ coach has given an insight into what makes Australia’s tennis star tick.

It comes after Barty became the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon in more than 40 years on Saturday night.

“She is probably more intrinsically motivated, than extrinsically,” Ben Crowe, Barty’s performance coach and mentor, told 3AW Mornings.

He explained how Barty handled expectation and pressure.

Press PLAY below to get an insider insight into what drives Ash Barty

(Photo by Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images)

