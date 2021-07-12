What motivates Ash Barty and makes her tick

Ash Barty’s ‘mindset’ coach has given an insight into what makes Australia’s tennis star tick.

It comes after Barty became the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon in more than 40 years on Saturday night.

“She is probably more intrinsically motivated, than extrinsically,” Ben Crowe, Barty’s performance coach and mentor, told 3AW Mornings.

He explained how Barty handled expectation and pressure.

