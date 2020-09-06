What Neil Mitchell says the Premier should do to regain the trust of Victorians

Neil Mitchell says Premier Daniel Andrews has lost the trust of Victorians and regaining it should be a top priority.

“The Premier has lost the trust of the people, with good reason,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“His government’s mismanagement of quarantine led to the second wave.

“We need to be able to trust the Premier when he says there is no option … We need to believe him when he says he understands this will cripple people and destroy lives.”

Neil Mitchell said in order to regain the trust of the public, Mr Andrews must accept the federal government’s help with contact tracing.

“He insists that contact tracing is working brilliantly,” the 3AW host said.

“It’s not working well enough.

“The federal government knows that. They said so yesterday.

“They are offering help … with our contact tracing. Just like they did with hotel quarantine.

“Because of our sheer arrogance that was refused, and look at what a mess that’s got us into.

“If the feds are offering help, take it!”

