What Neil Mitchell thinks of Australia’s $24 million COVID jab ad campaign

A massive $24 million federal government advertising campaign to encourage more Australians to get a COVID-19 vaccine has launched.

The ad released today, the first of three in the campaign, features infectious diseases specialist Dr Nick Coatsworth, Professor John Skerritt from the TGA, and Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Professor Alison McMillan.

But Neil Mitchell isn’t sure it’ll sway opinions.

“The first ad, to me, is hardly inspiring,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I don’t think it’s all that impressive.”

Visiting fellow at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Professor Julie Leask, says surveys show 22 per cent of Australians either won’t have the jab, or are unsure if they’ll have it.

“There’s about 13 per cent of Australians who are not sure they’ll have it,” she said.

“There are a further nine per cent who say they won’t have it.”

Professor Leask says the 13 per cent who are undecided will “probably” be swayed by advertising, particularly if it’s from an influential person.

But she stressed advertising campaigns must be diverse if they’re to be effective, because people will only listen to those they trust.

“You really do have to have diverse spokespeople promoting the vaccine so that we can reach all the diverse groups in our society,” he said.

