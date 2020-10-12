What Neil Mitchell thinks of Kevin Rudd’s call for Rupert Murdoch to face a royal commission

More than 90,000 people have signed a petition started by former prime minister Kevin Rudd, calling for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch’s dominance of Australian media.

Neil Mitchell says he agrees media diversity is a good thing, but Mr Rudd’s petition demonstrates a “great lack of understanding”.

“I don’t support Rupert Murdoch. I don’t support anybody having that much of one section of the media,” he said.

“But what do you do? How do you control this?”

The 3AW Mornings host said it’s hard to see how a royal commission would be able to improve media diversity in Australia.

“If you start fiddling, you’re in danger because politicians have this history of writing media policy from their self-interest, not the public interest,” he said.

“They’ll usually draw up rules to suit their perceived mates, who they think will then support them and get rid of their … critics.

“It was Labor that gave Rupert Murdoch this power — Bob Hawke and Paul Keating back in the 80s. They did it because they saw him as a mate and the others were enemies.

“That’s the way politicians design their media policy — they always have!”

Neil Mitchell said he doesn’t think an inquiry is Mr Rudd’s goal, either.

“Kevin Rudd is not looking for a royal commission, he’s looking for a lynch mob. His comments make that clear.”

Image (Rudd): Michael Masters / Getty