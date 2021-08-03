What Neil Mitchell thinks should happen to ‘idiot’ athletes who wreaked havoc on a flight

Neil Mitchell says the “bunch of yobbo” Australian athletes who caused a ruckus on a plane on the way home from Tokyo should be punished for their actions.

The athletes reportedly yelled, refused to sit down, raided alcohol from the galley after being asked not to, and some were so drunk they were vomiting.

A written complaint has been sent from Japan Airlines to the Australian Olympic Committee.

“Deal with them — sack them,” Neil Mitchell said.

“(They should) never represent Australia again.”

Neil Mitchell says the athletes are “idiots for tarnishing a great event” and they should be named and shamed.

“Who are they? Make them apologise. Make them pay.”

