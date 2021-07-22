What Neil Mitchell thought of the AOC boss ordering Palaszczuk to attend opening ceremony

The Queensland Premier now plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, after an awkward press conference exchange with Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates.

Annastacia Palaszczuk had promised she would not attend any events while she was in Tokyo to deliver the final pitch in Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

But, in a confrontational exchange during a press conference, Mr Coate told Ms Palaszczuk “You are going to the opening ceremony”.

‘You are going to the opening ceremony.’ Here is that awkward exchange between AOC President John Coates and Queensland Premier @AnnastaciaMP at a media conference in Tokyo last night. #Brisbane2032 @BreakfastNews pic.twitter.com/bQqvFYyQla — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) July 21, 2021

Ms Palaszczuk stayed largely silent, only responding to say she didn’t want to offend anybody.

A Current Affair host, Tracy Grimshaw, has taken to Twitter to question if Mr Coates would have been “so dictatorial and condescending to a male Premier”.

I wonder if John Coates would’ve been so dictatorial and condescending to a male Premier? Would a bloke have copped it? Maybe AP should’ve returned serve. Surely that issue could’ve been respectfully sorted out behind closed doors BEFORE the press conference? — tracy grimshaw (@tracygrimshaw) July 22, 2021

Neil Mitchell says Tracy Grimshaw makes “a very fair point”.

The 3AW Mornings host said Mr Coates was “heavy-handed” and “rude”.

“This is often the nature of athletics officials, I’m afraid. They think they are tin gods.

“I can’t imagine John Coates sitting there and saying that to a Jeff Kennett or even a Daniel Andrews.”

Image (background): Jono Searle / Getty