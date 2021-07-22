3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What Neil Mitchell thought of the AOC boss ordering Palaszczuk to attend opening ceremony

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for What Neil Mitchell thought of the AOC boss ordering Palaszczuk to attend opening ceremony

The Queensland Premier now plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, after an awkward press conference exchange with Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates.

Annastacia Palaszczuk had promised she would not attend any events while she was in Tokyo to deliver the final pitch in Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

But, in a confrontational exchange during a press conference, Mr Coate told Ms Palaszczuk “You are going to the opening ceremony”.

Ms Palaszczuk stayed largely silent, only responding to say she didn’t want to offend anybody.

A Current Affair host, Tracy Grimshaw, has taken to Twitter to question if Mr Coates would have been “so dictatorial and condescending to a male Premier”.

Neil Mitchell says Tracy Grimshaw makes “a very fair point”.

The 3AW Mornings host said Mr Coates was “heavy-handed” and “rude”.

“This is often the nature of athletics officials, I’m afraid. They think they are tin gods.

“I can’t imagine John Coates sitting there and saying that to a Jeff Kennett or even a Daniel Andrews.”

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s thoughts on Mr Coates’ “rude” comments

Image (background): Jono Searle / Getty

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332