What Neil Mitchell thought of Tracy Grimshaw’s interview with Scott Morrison

47 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell says Tracy Grimshaw’s interview with Scott Morrison last night “wasn’t her finest moment”.

In a special edition of A Current Affair, Ms Grimshaw grilled the Prime Minister over the recent sexual assault scandals plaguing Parliament.

Neil Mitchell says “her approach was too hard line”.

“I’ve got enormous respect for Tracy. I think she’s one of the best interviewers going around, and a lovely person,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“But she was too much of an advocate last night, not an interviewer.

“I agree with what she said but this was an interview and because she was editorialising it meant she missed some chances to chase the Prime Minister down a rabbit hole.”

Image: A Current Affair / Nine

