What Neil Mitchell wants to see happen to the ‘off the rails’ Richmond drug injecting room

Neil Mitchell says the North Richmond drug injecting room is “putting the lives of addicts ahead of the lives of residents and kids”, and must be closed after a series of disturbing incidents this week.

Richmond West Primary School, which is beside the facility, went into lockdown twice this week.

In one incident, a man was found on the school grounds allegedly wielding a knife.

Yesterday, a man was found dead near the school, prompting an instruction to parents not to use the school’s main entrance.

Neil Mitchell says it’s clear the injecting room trial has failed.

“When you’re trialling something and it goes wrong, you stop it,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“If they’re trialling some medication, or a new vaccine, and people get sick, they stop it while they sort it out.

“The Richmond trial is off the rails.

“The kids are in the middle of this and that is what is awful.

“I’ve come to accept that a safe injecting facility can work and can save some lives for addicts, but at this stage we’re putting the lives of addicts ahead of the lives of the residents and the kids.”

Neil Mitchell has been told Richmond West Primary School is this morning in crisis talks with the education department.

Image (background): Google Maps