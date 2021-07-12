What NSW has ‘got to do’ to quash its COVID-19 outbreak within six weeks

COVID-19 modelling reveals NSW must tighten its lockdown restrictions further if it wants to quash its current virus outbreak within six weeks.

Modelling from the Burnet Institute, which was developed during Melbourne’s second wave, indicates there will be 40 new cases a day in NSW in six weeks time if restrictions remain at the current level.

“That’s just too many to ease lockdown,” epidemiologist from the Burnet Institute, Professor Michael Toole, told Ross and Russel.

Professor Toole says restrictions like those imposed during Melbourne’s stage four lockdown — a five kilometre travel limit, the closure of non-essential retail, and a curfew — will help NSW stamp out the virus.

“That would bend the curve down to zero in Sydney within six weeks. That’s what they’ve got to do,” he said.

The modelling reveals that if Sydney had not introduced restrictions when it did there would be 1000 cases a day in six weeks’ time.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the trajectory COVID-19 is likely to take in NSW