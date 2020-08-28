What prominent Melburnians think we should gift our city for its 185th birthday

This Sunday 30th August is Melbourne Day, marking 185 years since European settlers landed on the north bank of the Yarra River.

Usually, there would be events to highlight what’s great about our city and to remember our indigenous history.

Given the COVID-19 restrictions, that’s not possible this year, but we didn’t want to let the milestone pass unnoticed.

Every day this week, we’re asked a Melburnian what they’d like to gift their home town to mark the occasion.

Comedian and broadcaster Andy Lee thinks Melbourne needs a monument that’s worthy of plastering on souvenir magnets and postcards.

He had a 3AW Breakfast themed suggestion…

Press PLAY below for Andy Lee’s gift idea.

Ballina has the Big Prawn, Coffs Harbour has the Big Banana, and comedian and broadcaster, Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann, thinks Melbourne needs a ‘big thing’.

Press PLAY below for Lehmo’s gift idea for Melbourne.

Director, producer, actor and comedian Rob Sitch thinks Melbourne should relive a musical moment.

An annual John Farnham farewell concert on Melbourne’s birthday, perhaps?

Press PLAY below for more.

Meanwhile, we’d need a tardis for Lord Mayor Sally Capp’s gift ideas to mark Melbourne Day!

Press PLAY below for the Lord Mayor’s gift ideas.