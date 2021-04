Russel Howcroft opened Monday morning’s Rumour File with a very interesting snippet he’d stumbled across while on holidays.

“Did a well-known media personality have a mishap recently involving a car and a bee,” the 3AW Breakfast co-host asked.

The answer? Yes.

“Firstly, there were two bees,” Ross Stevenson clarified with a laugh.

I guess we can rule that Rumour Confirmed!

