What Sly thinks of Victoria’s new top cop
Shane Patton has been named as Victoria’s new police chief.
He’ll take over the reigns from current Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton at the end of the month.
Sly told Ross and John that Mr Patton was “definitely the favourite” candidate for the job among police members.
“Shane joined as a teenager under the old cadet system,” he said.
“His whole career has been within Victoria Police, so he really does understand the culture.”
Image (Patton): Darrian Traynor