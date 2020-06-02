3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What Sly thinks of Victoria’..

What Sly thinks of Victoria’s new top cop

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Shane Patton has been named as Victoria’s new police chief.

He’ll take over the reigns from current Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton at the end of the month.

Sly told Ross and John that Mr Patton was “definitely the favourite” candidate for the job among police members.

“Shane joined as a teenager under the old cadet system,” he said.

“His whole career has been within Victoria Police, so he really does understand the culture.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Sly thinks of the new top cop, and what kind of leader he’ll be.

Image (Patton): Darrian Traynor

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332