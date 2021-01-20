What stood out to Neil Mitchell about Joe Biden’s inauguration speech

Amid global nervousness about potential conflict, following the storming of the US Capitol building earlier this month, Joe Biden’s has sworn in without a hitch.

President Biden’s inauguration speech went for about 20 minutes, but one line stood out to Neil Mitchell.

“Something stood out in the new president’s speech, to me,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s been described as the most important line.

“This could apply to this country.

“It could apply to just about any country in a democracy.”

Press PLAY below to hear what stood out to Neil Mitchell.

National security reporter at the Washington Post, Greg Miller, who has also written a book about Donald Trump, says many people are “relieved” no violence erupted as President Biden was sworn in.

“I took my oldest son down to Washington to walk around the capital a couple of days ago and it was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“That was a reflection of the level of anxiety and apprehension about what might happen.”

Mr Miller says the storming of the US Capitol led to a “mental break” for some Trump supporters.

“I do think that what happened on January 6 was so startling and so frightening that it did amount to a wake-up call for many Trump supporters.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image (background): Rob Carr / Getty