3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What stood out to Neil Mitchell about Joe Biden’s inauguration speech

9 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for What stood out to Neil Mitchell about Joe Biden’s inauguration speech

Amid global nervousness about potential conflict, following the storming of the US Capitol building earlier this month, Joe Biden’s has sworn in without a hitch.

President Biden’s inauguration speech went for about 20 minutes, but one line stood out to Neil Mitchell.

“Something stood out in the new president’s speech, to me,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s been described as the most important line.

“This could apply to this country.

“It could apply to just about any country in a democracy.”

Press PLAY below to hear what stood out to Neil Mitchell.

National security reporter at the Washington Post, Greg Miller, who has also written a book about Donald Trump, says many people are “relieved” no violence erupted as President Biden was sworn in.

“I took my oldest son down to Washington to walk around the capital a couple of days ago and it was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“That was a reflection of the level of anxiety and apprehension about what might happen.”

Mr Miller says the storming of the US Capitol led to a “mental break” for some Trump supporters.

“I do think that what happened on January 6 was so startling and so frightening that it did amount to a wake-up call for many Trump supporters.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image (background): Rob Carr / Getty

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332