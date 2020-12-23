‘We’ve had every player enter’: What the Australian Open will look like

While the Australian Open will be different in 2021, tennis fans have been assured it’ll be just as enjoyable as any other year.

“The excitement of watching the greats will still be there,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Mr Tiley says it looks likely all the big name players will compete.

“Entries actually all closed a couple of hours ago and we can confirm we’ve had every player enter,” he said.

“Every player has made the commitment.”

All seating will be allocated and the event will be broken up into three zones due to COVID-19 requirements, with patrons unable to access other zones.

The Rod Laver zone will include Rod Laver Arena, access to Grant Slam Oval, and premium dining.

The Margaret Court zone will be all of the outside courts on the western side and Margaret Court Arena.

The John Cain zone includes the practice village, three match courts and John Cain Arena.

Tickets to the 2021 Australian Open went on sale at midday today, with 25 per cent of the usual ticket allocation up for grabs.

