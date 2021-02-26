What ‘the bank of mum and dad’ should know before helping their kids buy a home

The “bank of mum and dad” is the fifth biggest lender in Australia right now, with an estimated $80 billion of debt.

But The Finance Guru Scott Haywood said a lot of parents didn’t fully understand what they were getting into when they tried to help a child buy their first home.

It comes on the back of news demand for guarantor home loans is on the rise as property prices boom in a post-COVID world.

“I think it’s something a lot of people don’t realise,” Haywood told Tom Elliott.

“If something goes wrong, the debt has to be paid by somebody.”

He recalled an example of a man who’d received financial help from his parents to buy property, only to have his business fail and his parents forced to sell the family home.

Picture by Getty iStock