3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What the bright light streaking..

What the bright light streaking across Melbourne’s skyline last night was

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for What the bright light streaking across Melbourne’s skyline last night was

Dozens of people reported seeing a bright light streaking across the Melbourne skyline at about 9.30pm last night, with several calling Denis Walter’s Nights program to tell him what they’d see

Astronomer with Australian National University, Dr Brad Tucker, says it was a meteor travelling at 40,000 km/h or faster.

“I know a lot of people saw that bluey-green colour, which is really indicative of a meteor,” he said.

“It slowed down and essentially exploded and broke off, and started to come down, so definitely a bit of a special sight for people to have captured last night!”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332