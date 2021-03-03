What the bright light streaking across Melbourne’s skyline last night was

Dozens of people reported seeing a bright light streaking across the Melbourne skyline at about 9.30pm last night, with several calling Denis Walter’s Nights program to tell him what they’d see

Astronomer with Australian National University, Dr Brad Tucker, says it was a meteor travelling at 40,000 km/h or faster.

“I know a lot of people saw that bluey-green colour, which is really indicative of a meteor,” he said.

“It slowed down and essentially exploded and broke off, and started to come down, so definitely a bit of a special sight for people to have captured last night!”

Press PLAY below for more.