What the latest twist in the Lawyer X Royal Commission means for the likes of Tony Mokbel

Not only could underworld Tony Mokbel and other convicted criminals be set free from jail, they may even be eligible for compensation.

It comes as the Lawyer X Royal Commission heats up.

It’s claimed some of Nicola Gobbo’s clients, including Mokbel, may have suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Greg Barns from the Australian Lawyers Alliance told Neil Mitchell all options remained in play, at this stage.

“We’re in uncharted territory here, Neil,” he said.

“Normally, people only get out of jail early if there’s been fresh or new evidence and the conviction is set aside.

“That’s sort of the case here, but it’s a little bit different.

“I think there would have to be applications made to the court and may even have to be some legislation and this is something that the Royal Commissioner may address in her final report.”

