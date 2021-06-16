3AW
What the Nationals want to see happen to fallen trees in storm recovery

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Nationals leader Peter Walsh has called for a ban on roadside firewood collection to be lifted as hundreds of fallen trees litter the state after last weeks devastating storm.

The affects of the storm continue to be felt with 17,000 people still without power and communities still without access to drinking water.

Mr Walsh says once the emergency services have “done their job” people should be able to cut fallen trees for firewood.

“A lot of people still use firewood for heating and cooking,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“There’s thousands, and thousands, and thousands of tonnes of firewood there, let’s utilise that wood and have people clear it up without the cost of someone cutting it away.”

