Scott Morrison announces tweaks to Step Three of restriction easing

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today announced some modifications to the next stage of coronavirus restriction relaxation.

Step Three of easing, which was first outlined last month, will now include the return of crowds to stadiums and larger gatherings.

The 100 person gathering cap initially set has been swapped for a four square metre per person rule, allowing large venues to have more patrons.

Under the original plan for the third stage of easing, large gathering were “to be considered”.

Mr Morrison today confirmed stadiums which hold fewer than 40,000 people will be allowed to fill to 25 per cent capacity.

More people will also be allowed to attend churches and funerals, as long as the four square metre rule is observed.

Nightclubs will not be allowed to reopen.

It is up to the states and territories to decide when they will implement Stage Three of easing.