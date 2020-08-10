What the numbers on your car tyres mean!

Ever wondered what the numbers, letters and markings on your car tyres mean?

Well, 3AW Drive’s resident car guru, Steve Pizzati, told Tom Elliott during Monday’s edition of The Upshift.

For example, you could see 205\55-16 written on the tyres of your car.

“It’s funny that tyres are one of those odd things where it’s a mix of metric and imperial,” Steve Pizzati explained.

The 205 relates to the millimetre measurement of the tyre width.

The 55 relates to the aspect ratio of the tyre (in the example case, 55 per cent of 205).

The 16 relates to the size of the rim.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain more