3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What The Papers Say: Ironic WAGs + Exhausted Newsrooms

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft cast their eye across the leading stories in the newspapers each weekday after the 6AM news on 3AW to get you up to speed with what’s in the press.

You can catch the podcast of the segment each morning via the 3AW Breakfast with Ross and Russel channel on your podcast app of choice, or AUDIO tab on the 3AW website.

Today’s segment: The irony of why the wives/partners of footballers are on the front page of the newspaper, and what the fact that they are on the front page of a newspaper say about the state of news right now…

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332