What the state border closure is costing the national economy each week

The federal minister for employment says there’s “no health reason” why Australia’s state borders should be closed at present.

And it’s costing the economy about four billion dollars a week.

But Michaelia Cash told Tom Elliott on Thursday Australia was a “federation” and it was ultimately up to the states to decide.

“We’re not a federation at the moment,” Tom Elliott responded.

Senator Cash joined 3AW Drive to explain the new JobTrainer program, unveiled by the federal government on Thursday.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)