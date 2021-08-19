3AW
What the Victorian AMA boss expects once Pfizer is made available to 16 to 39-year-olds

3 hours ago
Article image for What the Victorian AMA boss expects once Pfizer is made available to 16 to 39-year-olds

The Victorian president of the Australian Medical Association says he expects a “swift” vaccine uptake when Pfizer becomes available to Australians aged 16 to 39.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the jab will be made available for 16 to 39-year-olds from August 30.

Bookings are not yet open.

Victorian AMA president, Dr Roderick McRae, says it means discussions about mandatory vaccination as a condition of employment are likely to ramp up.

“Vaccination status is soon to be played as a reason for employment or perhaps not being employed,” he said.

While Dr McRae says it’s “very likely” younger Victorians will rush to get the jab, reaching the 80 per cent fully-vaccinated target by November will be a challenge.

“The difficulty is if you get your first dose today it’s almost mandated you can’t get your second dose for maybe six, occasionally 12 weeks,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Dr McRae on COVID-19 vaccination in Victoria

