3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What these COVID-19 terms sound..

What these COVID-19 terms sound like they REALLY mean

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel

As the hilarious Glenn Robbins pointed out on Tuesday – if nothing else, COVID-19 has improved our vocabulary.

Social distancing, super spreader, asymptomatic and viral shedding are terms that are now entrenched in our language thanks to the coronavirus.

But a lot of these terms sound like they could mean something else entirely!

Ross, Russel and Glenn came up with some suggestions on Tuesday!

“Asymptomatic? It sounds like a nightclub. I’ll meet you at ‘Asymptomatic’ in Brunswick later on!”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast!

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332