What these COVID-19 terms sound like they REALLY mean

As the hilarious Glenn Robbins pointed out on Tuesday – if nothing else, COVID-19 has improved our vocabulary.

Social distancing, super spreader, asymptomatic and viral shedding are terms that are now entrenched in our language thanks to the coronavirus.

But a lot of these terms sound like they could mean something else entirely!

Ross, Russel and Glenn came up with some suggestions on Tuesday!

“Asymptomatic? It sounds like a nightclub. I’ll meet you at ‘Asymptomatic’ in Brunswick later on!”

