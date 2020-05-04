What to expect in the housing market over the coming months

As is the case with an major economic event, there’s been significant interest in what the housing market has done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some claim there’ll be a swing back to suburban living as people seek respite from the cramped inner city.

“I think everyone wants space, at the moment,” Leah Calnan, president of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, told Tom Elliott.

But she expects normal trends to eventually resume.

“It’s been really interesting,” she said.

