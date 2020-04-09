3AW
What to watch over the Easter long weekend

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Looking for something to watch this Easter long weekend?

Cinemas are off the cards, due to the measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty you can stream from the comfort (and safety) of your own lounge room!

Choosing what to watch is the hardest part, so the Herald Sun’s chief film writer, Leigh Paatsch, has rounded up 10 of his top recommendations.

Leigh Paatsch’s top 10 picks:

  1. Ida
  2. Chappaquiddick
  3. Their Finest
  4. Marshland
  5. The Fisher King
  6. The Two Faces of January
  7. Amour
  8. Serpico
  9. Labor Day
  10. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

