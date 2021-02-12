WHAT TO WATCH: Scott Ellis shares his streaming recommendations

With Victoria going into lockdown on Saturday, we’ll all have plenty of down time this week.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out Scott’s suggestions!

Here are Scott Ellis’s top streaming recommendations:

One of the most anticipated series in ages hits Stan this week, Clarice, the spin-off of the iconic film, Silence of the Lambs. It stars Aussie actor, Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Blue Water High) as FBI agent Clarice Starling who is returning to her work at the FBI only a year after her encounter with Hannibal Lector. Should be awesome BUT!!! pay close attention to what is not mentioned here – Hannibal Lector. Due to contracting conflicts, the character of Hannibal is owned by film-maker Dino De Laurentis so he can’t be shown or even mentioned here. How’s that going to work? To be honest it’s a bit clunky, but still a great detective series and worth following to see how Clarice is going after such a huge story… and who knows, maybe Hannibal will come to the party at some point?

Apple TV has dropped a fresh take on the Lord Of The Flies story, with a group of schoolgirls stranded on a remote island when their plane crashes. How will they survive, how will their isolation affect them and most importantly – and here’s the big question – was it really an accident that left them stranded, or is there something else going on? A great mystery with a very surprising twist and a great performance by Rachel Griffiths in a role I really can’t say too much about!.

Also on Apple TV this week is the return of one of the world’s best-loved characters – Snoopy! Charlie Brown’s dog (plus Charlie and all his friends) is back with The Snoopy Show, a series of new cartoons that prove he’s still got what it takes. Great for fans who already know Snoopy and a great introduction for those who don’t.

Great news for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season seven has just dropped on Netflix and it’s still going strong. If you haven’t seen this very funny cop show, take a look from the start, but if you know it, Jake’s life is about to get a lot more interesting with new responsibilities at home and at work. Great to see this show evolve as it has been, from workmates to lovers to parents to be this year? Maybe!

And if you’re looking for a fun feelgood comedy, try Netflix’s Superstore, starring Jane The Virgin’s America Ferrera. The story here follows Josh, who takes a job at a Costco-style shop and finds, amid the daily grind, a dysfunctional family just trying to make the best of their lives. It’s a hoot.

Take a look inside the world of the instafamous with Binge’s HBO documentary Falke Famous, it’s eye-opening to say the least. The idea here is to take three very ordinary people and make them social media famous by buying them a lot of followers. Do they become celebrities? and if so, how does that change their lives? And is it what they expected or wanted? A great look at the way fame has become an end in itself.

One for the kids – from the creators of Dora The Explorer, comes Santiago of the Seas, a fun and educational cartoon following a young pirate (he’s eight) who heads out in his ship to find treasure and save the seas – and teach kids Spanish along the way. Good fun and the kids really will pick up some words – mine still toss the occasional “Hol mi amigo!” into conversation after years of Dora.