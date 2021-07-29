What Australian cities need in order to bounce back after lockdowns

Neil Mitchell yesterday received an influx of calls from Victorians saying lockdown five has broken them, and the road to recovery will be long and painful.

Lord mayor Sally Capp and CEO of the National Australia Bank, Ross McEwan, were supposed to be attending a business breakfast this morning to discuss the recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns, but lockdown five derailed that.

So they joined Neil Mitchell on air instead.

Neil asked the pair what they think is needed to help the state recover, and they both landed on the same answer — certainty and vaccination.

“It’s that certainty issue that is really underlying so much of how we bounce back,” Ms Capp said.

She also says “anything we can do to incentivise people to become vaccinated” will help.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan agrees vaccination is the key.

“We need to get … both Sydney and Melbourne back running again and the only way we do that is around certainty and getting people vaccinated,” he said.

“Let’s get 90 per cent of the population vaccinated and give them freedom. Those that don’t want the vaccination, well they can stay at home.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat