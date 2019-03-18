What Victorians have learned from our last drought

Victorians have “learned their lesson” since the millennium drought, but could still need to further cut their water usage according to one expert in the field.

The state government has put in its biggest order yet from the desalination plant, with a total of 125 billion litres to be pumped from the Wonthaggi plant from July at a cost of $100 million.

“Before the millennium drought we were using about 240 litres per person, per day,” Professor Stephen Gray explained on 3AW Drive.

“At the end of that, we were using something like 150.

“I think we’ve gone up to 161 litres per person across Melbourne.”

Tom Elliott: “So we’ve learned our lesson?”

Prof. Stephen Gray: “We have. but it means our ability to save water is reduced because we’re already doing a good job.”

